Client, instructor die in Lamborghini crash at racing experience

Jesse Granger

Two people were killed when a Lamborghini spun off the track and erupted into flames this afternoon at SpeedVegas.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. at the commercial racing experience track at 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway, according to Metro Police.

A client of SpeedVegas, a man in his mid-30s, was driving the white Lamborghini with an instructor in the passenger seat, police said. The car drove off the track and spun into a concrete barrier lined with car tires and immediately burst into flames.

Both the driver and the instructor were killed on impact, according to police.

The instructor was a man in his late-50s to early 60s that police said was a longtime professional driver at the course.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration will lead the investigation because it happened on private property, police said.

“Today, an accident on the track resulted in the deaths of a SpeedVegas employee and a customer,” Aaron Fessler, co-founder and chief executive officer of SpeedVegas, said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with investigators at this time. We are devastated by this tragic event and extend our heartfelt sympathy to the families and to our SpeedVegas team members who have lost a beloved colleague.”