Snapchat videos at Las Vegas shooting range lead to arrests

Three men were arrested after posting videos on Snapchat of themselves illegally shooting guns at a Las Vegas shooting range.

On Jan. 27 the men, two of whom are convicted felons, were firing semi-automatic pistols at an indoor shooting range in the videos and discussing other firearms they had, according to a release by U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden and Aaron Rouse, head of the FBI's Las Vegas field office.

Metro Police officers arrived at the facility and saw the men putting a cardboard box in the trunk of a car and followed them to their apartment, according to the release.

Officers arrested the three for probable cause and found six guns on them and in the car, according to the release.

Peryoun Newman, 25, Shavonte Hill, 29, both of Las Vegas, were charged with being a felon in possession of firearms. Jevontae Caldwell, 24, also of Las Vegas, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

“The three defendants were arrested and charged with gun crimes,” Bogden said. “Law enforcement will utilize all resources at their disposal to protect citizens and to ensure safe Nevada communities for all to live in.”