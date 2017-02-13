Why the business of birth is booming in Las Vegas

Hundreds of thousands of women around the world give birth daily, more than 10,000 here in the U.S. alone. Yet having a baby does not come easily, or even naturally, for some.

Around 7.5 million American women ages 15 to 44 — more than 12 percent — have difficulty either getting pregnant or carrying a baby to term, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And while age remains the greatest factor affecting fertility, almost half of those signing up for reproductive assistance are younger than 35.

Brianne Luckman is part of that statistic. After trying from the age of 23 to get pregnant, she knew after a year that something was wrong. Numerous tests and a string of diagnoses made her desire to be a mom seem like a pipe dream. First a thyroid problem caused her to miscarry.

“I managed to even out my thyroid, but then I found out I had polycystic ovary syndrome,” Luckman said.

By the numbers: • 11.3% (almost 7 million): Women ages 15 to 44 who have used infertility services • 1 million to 2 million: The number of eggs the average woman is born with • 25,000: The number of eggs the average 37-year-old woman has left

The hormonal disorder causes irregular periods and enlarged ovaries with small cysts, and complications include eggs not developing or being released normally. After having it treated and still failing to get pregnant, Luckman sought further tests that revealed her husband, Will, was afflicted by low sperm motility.

“I started to wonder: What is going on with me?” Luckman said. “I always felt like I was born to be a mom, and with all of these setbacks, I believed I would have to face my biggest fear: that this wasn’t going to happen for us. That was a really difficult reality to face.”

When the decline in egg reserves and quality tied to “advanced maternal age” (older than 35) isn’t the culprit, the multifactorial nature of infertility is underlined. “It’s so hard to put a finger on it and just blame it all on the eggs. Forty percent of infertility is related to the woman, 40 percent is related to the man,” said Dr. John V. Martin, a private-practice OB-GYN with Women’s Health Associates of Southern Nevada who has served the Las Vegas Valley for more than two decades. The other 20 percent of infertility cases, he said, can be the most vexing because they’re “unexplained.”

From 2003 to 2013, use of in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the U.S. increased 65 percent, which seems to suggest infertility is on the rise. But Dr. Bruce Shapiro, founder of the Fertility Center of Las Vegas and director of the University of Nevada School of Medicine’s Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, said it’s not that more women are having fertility issues. More are getting tested.

“Younger women who are in a position to want to have children are choosing to try to do so earlier to avoid problems that might be associated with a delay in childbearing. So they are finding out about reproductive challenges sooner,” he said. “Then we have another group of women who know for certain that they don’t want to become pregnant right now, so they undergo the required fertility tests prior to cryopreserving, or freezing their eggs.”

Shapiro said early testing and advances in technology mean more couples can combat infertility. IVF success rates are much higher than they were 30 years ago. But CDC data show that even if you get pregnant through IVF, that doesn’t always result in a baby. “For example, 93,787 fresh nondonor ART cycles were started in 2013. Of those, 33,425 (36 percent) led to a pregnancy, but only 27,406 (29 percent) resulted in a live birth. In other words, 6,019 (almost 1 in 5) of ART pregnancies did not result in a live birth,” reads a 2013 report on success rates provided by 467 fertility clinics in the U.S. On the flipside, the increased efficiency of the procedure, whereby eggs are fertilized outside of the body, can be cost-saving, Shapiro said. “Some people, from one (egg) retrieval cycle, can now have their entire family, one baby at a time.”

Costing more than $30,000, IVF is generally described as expensive, frustrating and intensely emotional. But when it’s successful, the same five words seem to be echoed by new parents: It was all worth it.

• • •

Four months after completing the required tests, Luckman commenced egg harvesting for IVF. She produced 21 eggs, but only five “took,” and only two made it to the embryo stage.

“I was very disappointed that so few eggs made it. And then when I started the egg transfer, it was a whirlwind of emotions, just hormones and injections,” she said, adding that the process doesn’t favor shyness. “You basically feel like you have your pants off all the time, and the faster you get used to it, the less anxiety you’ll have.”

From passing out and falling on her face while injecting hormones to piling up expenses and then debts that created tension in her marriage, Luckman describes a nightmarish road to having her dream of a family. But she did conceive, and after surpassing the 12-week danger zone, memories of the emotional roller coaster and feeling of being a human pincushion all slipped away.

“You begin to create a bond with this miracle, this life growing inside of you,” she said of baby Owen, who turned 1 at the end of January. “For me, as a woman, not to have been able to experience that, I probably would have been devastated.”

The Luckmans will go through IVF again in June, and their doctors believe they’ll have success, in great part because they caught their problems early.

“Between 35 and 36, people generally do OK,” said Dr. Carrie Bedient, a reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist at the Fertility Center of Las Vegas. “But 37 through 39 is where I see the biggest drop in success rates.”

Trina Morella achieved success with IVF eight years ago, but now, at 42, with no eggs stored and poor reserves, her chances of having another child that is biologically hers are slim. She could find an egg donor, or adopt an embryo leftover from another couple’s IVF cycle. Failing that, she could call on a surrogate.

“We think about growing our family often, but I don’t know that I necessarily need to be pregnant in order to do that again,” said Morella, adding that she is considering adoption. “My husband and I are still discussing how we’re going to achieve that.”

Women are born with a finite number of eggs and have a steady rate of attrition throughout their reproductive years. While fertility factors are very individualized, it’s generally accepted that by age 40, a significant number of women — some studies suggest it’s as high as 50 percent — have difficulty conceiving with their own eggs.

Harvesting and freezing eggs at a younger age, while reserves are still high, can enable older women to get pregnant through IVF using embryos at lower risk for chromosomal abnormalities, though they may contend with complications. Martin listed higher incidences of gestational diabetes and preeclampsia (a potentially dangerous condition characterized by high blood pressure) in women of advanced maternal age, but emphasized that the chance is probably less than 15 percent. He also said that reproductive technology has “improved immensely” while he has been in practice.

“I think that women just have to be aware of what’s available. The biggest thing that I find myself doing more than anything, is reassuring women that they still can try to have a baby. Where I start to put pressure on them is when they’re 40 or older. I say, ‘You know, this is really time. You have to decide, and you have to do some soul searching — What do you want?’” Martin said. “(IVF) is a huge sacrifice. It’s a financial sacrifice; it’s a personal sacrifice; it’s a physical sacrifice. And these women are just so dedicated to trying to have a child or another child, that nothing will deter them. … It’s a special thing — you can never lose sight of what a significant event the birth of a child is.”