Foothill pounds Las Vegas High in playoff opener

The Foothill High basketball team soared out of the starting blocks to start the playoffs Tuesday night, easily dispatching Las Vegas High 78-52.

Mauricio Smith led the way for Foothill with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“Smith is a senior and he is a man on a mission,” Foothill coach Kevin Soares said. “He wants to go out with a championship and he’s playing every game like it’s his last.”

Junior Marvin Coleman pitched in 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Falcons overwhelmed the Wildcats early. Foothill led the game 56-32 at halftime.

“We got off to a really good start,” Soares said. “We shared the ball well and the shots were falling tonight.”

Five Falcons reached double figures in scoring — Smith, Coleman, Carl Fischer (11), Jace Roquemore (10) and Dylan Hushaw (10).

Smith will take the court at least once more for Foothill, as he and the Falcons face Canyon Springs on Thursday in the Sunrise Region semifinals.

“Canyon Springs has always been a problem for us,” Soares said. “They play a full-court game and pressure you. Our young guards have to take care of the ball.”

Canyon Springs topped Silverado 74-50 in its first-round playoff matchup.

In other Sunrise Region playoff action, Coronado nearly doubled Valley 81-41 and Liberty edged Rancho 75-70.

The two will play in the semifinals at Canyon Springs starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, immediately following Foothill versus Canyon Springs at 5 p.m.