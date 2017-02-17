Man claims $191 million winning lottery ticket sold in Primm

For Jack Freney, six numbers have added millions to his net worth.

Freney hit a $191 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot on Jan. 27, using 61, 53, 54, 17, 37 and Mega Ball 8. He purchased the ticket for $1 at Primm Valley Lotto in Nipton, Calif., which is located along Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border.

Freney, who declined interview requests, elected to take a lump-sum payout of $114.1 million, less federal taxes.

“This will allow me to correct all the wrong that I have incurred in my lifetime,” Freney said in a statement provided by lottery officials.

Primm Valley Lotto is also a winner. It receives a $955,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket. It sells the greatest volume of tickets in California, according to lottery officials.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve been anxiously waiting to see who won like everyone else. Out here at Primm, we pride ourselves on creating a one-of-a-kind experience and winning a jackpot like this is definitely a one-of-a-kind experience,” Kerri Matherly, director of retail for Primm Valley Resorts, said in a statement.

Officials didn’t release further information on Freney, per his request.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states. Drawing times are at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.