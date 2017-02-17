Man shot in face during fight dies at hospital

A man died after he was shot in the face Wednesday during a fight with two people near Valley View Boulevard, north of Desert Inn Road, according to Metro Police.

The man, who was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition after the shooting, died on Thursday, police said.

Officers were called about 8 p.m. Wednesday to the 4000 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his face, police said.

The victim and two other people, who were not identified, had been in a fight that ended with one of them firing at least one round, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.