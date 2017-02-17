School District considers swapping grass for turf

Nevada's largest school district is considering switching its football fields from grass to artificial turf.

KLAS-TV reports that Clark County School District's Bonding Committee heard a presentation on the topic Thursday. District officials say the switch would be beneficial, but it would be a huge undertaking because the district has 50 schools.

Artificial turf is already used in parks around the Las Vegas region and at five high schools, including Clark High School.

District officials say the fake fields use substantially less water and could save $17,000 a year per field in watering expenses.

Members of the Bonding Committee expressed concerns about the effects on students' health if they were to inhale the small pellets made of recycled rubber that are used for artificial turf.