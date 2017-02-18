Man arrested after critical crash involving teen bicyclist

A driver who struck a teenage bicyclist in the central valley Friday evening continued with the bike lodged underneath his pickup truck for about 2.5 miles and discarded it next to a dumpster, according to Metro Police.

The 17-year-old boy was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition while Michael Pacholka, 42, was booked on a felony count, police said.

Officers and medical crews were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to Oakey Boulevard and Las Verdes Street, west of Valley View Boulevard, where they found the boy, police said.

An investigation determined that the bicyclist was riding on a marked crosswalk on Oakey when he was hit by a 1983 Ford F-150 allegedly being driven by Pacholka, police said.

Pacholka continued eastbound toward 328 W. Boston Ave., where officers found the bike next to a dumpster, police said. There were several calls to 911 reporting the truck with a bike lodged underneath it and a witness was able to identify Pacholka. It wasn't immediately clear where or when he was arrested.

Pacholka was booked at the Clark County Detention Center, where he remained today without bail, on one count of failing to stop at the scene of a crash, jail logs show.