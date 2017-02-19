Bishop Gorman linebacker verbally commits to USC

Bishop Gorman High linebacker Palaie Gaoteote verbally committed to play college football at the University of Southern California, the junior announced today on Twitter.

Gaoteote is ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the country for the class of 2018 by scout.com. He’s also ranked the No. 1 player overall in the West and the No. 4 player overall in the country.

“I look forward to finishing my senior year with my Bishop Gorman brothers,” Gaoteote said in the Twitter post, “defending both our state and national championships; then moving on to join my new family — the USC Trojans!”

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker led Bishop Gorman with 68 tackles this season, helping the Gaels to an eighth straight Nevada state championship.

Rated as a five-star recruit, he received offers from more than 25 schools, including Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Notre Dame and Michigan.

“Thank you to my family, pastors, coaches, teammates, friends and everyone who has supported me in the pursuit of my dreams,” Gaoteote said in the Twitter post. “I would especially like to thank every college coach that has offered me a scholarship to play football at your university. I am truly humbled. It’s every kid’s dream to be offered, and I promise I don’t take it lightly. However, I apologize in that I can only choose one school.”

National signing day is still almost a year away — Feb. 7, 2018 — meaning he can still be recruited by other schools.