Teen fatally shot after fight on Las Vegas basketball court

A teen was shot and killed Sunday evening following a fight on a basketball court in Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. around Kianga Isoke Palacio Park, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Revere Street.

Several juveniles were involved in a fight with three males on a basketball court at the park before one person pulled a handgun and fired multiple rounds, police said.

The 17-year-old victim was shot in the neck and fell onto the sidewalk in front of the adjacent West Las Vegas Library, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Three people fled the scene on foot, and no arrests have been made, police said.