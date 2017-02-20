Tesla hiring while Faraday aims to start construction

Courtesy Faraday Future

CARSON CITY — Tesla is hiring up to 200 employees monthly while electric car company Faraday works to start construction in Nevada.

The Nevada Appeal reports Steve Hill, who directs the governor's economic development office, spoke about the two companies during a Senate committee's review of the upcoming biennial budget.

Nevada granted Tesla $1.1 billion in tax breaks while Faraday received $355 million.

Hill says Tesla is expected to increase its battery factory workforce from more than 1,000 to 3,200 by March 2018.

He says he's confident Faraday is also moving forward.

The company plans to start construction on its factory in North Las Vegas in the spring.

Hill said the factory is expected to open in 2018 with capacity to produce 12,000 vehicles annually.