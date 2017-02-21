Assemblyman says state treasurer failed to follow Legislature’s budget

Cathleen Allison / AP

CARSON CITY — A senior Republican Assemblyman today accused GOP Treasurer Dan Schwartz of dishonest practices in a series of tense exchanges.

Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson said Schwartz did not follow the budget approved by the 2015 Legislature.

“There has been a significant movement of money and employees,” Anderson charged.

Schwartz shot back, “I deeply resent and reject” the allegations.

Schwartz said he was in compliance with the 2015 budget.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, said the theme followed by the treasurer did not follow the direction of the Legislature.

The central criticism was Schwartz hired a public information officer, a position which was turned down by the Legislature in 2015.

Anderson, R-Las Vegas, said the Nevada College Kick Start Program was started without approval of the 2015 Legislature. “There was a history of disingenuous or dishonest conduct,” he said.

Frierson told Schwartz, “We don’t tolerate the disrespect of this jurisdiction.” And he said he doesn’t want officials yelling at members of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee.

Schwartz said he was a constitutional officer in the separate executive branch. He told Anderson he got elected by 250,000 votes compared to the 11,000 or 12,000 votes for the Assembly member.

Schwartz said the issue of the PIO was the result of a concern by Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, “who had a bee in his bonnet.”

The treasurer was criticized by committee Chairwoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, who said it was improper to comment on somebody who was not present.

Assembly members also criticized Schwartz for spending administrative money on the Education Savings Account Program. He said the office had to get ready for the voucher program, which was later declared invalid.

Frierson said money was spent after an injunction was issued by the court. “The point is there was work after an injunction,” he said.

Schwartz said, “I followed the law.”

He said he believed the voucher program will be approved by this Legislature.

Anderson said the more he examines the budget of the Treasurer’s Office, “the more frustrated I get.”

Schwartz started his testimony to the committee by nothing that his office has tripled the return on investments by the state. He said the state saved $80 million through the overseeing the bonds issued by the state.