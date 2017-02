Police: Woman punched, robbed while playing slots at Henderson casino

Police are investigating after a woman was punched in the back of the head and robbed while playing slots.

Henderson Police say the man came up from behind, hit her and grabbed her purse at Sunset Station on Monday night.

Officers say she was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as being 40 to 50 years old with short, graying hair. He wore prescription glass, a short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.