Nevada facing increased costs for administration of Obamacare

CARSON CITY — The federal government wants to saddle Nevada with more costs to run the Obamacare insurance system, which has 89,061 enrollees in the state.

Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, told a legislative budget subcommittee today that she was trying to negotiate with the government to lower planned increases in the next two years.

The federal government is charging Nevada $6.4 million this year to take applications, check eligibility and staff consumer assistance centers. The $6.4 million is based on 1.5 percent of premiums paid. It would go to 2 percent next year and 3 percent in 2019.

Adding uncertainty is that President Donald Trump has vowed to repeal and replace Obamacare with a new system.