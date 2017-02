Police: Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash this morning, according to Metro Police.

The driver of an SUV involved in the crash left the scene on foot, Officer Larry Hadfield said. The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center.

The wreck, which happened about 11:40 a.m. on Decatur Boulevard, south of Charleston Boulevard, is under investigation, Hadfield said.

Further details were not immediately available.