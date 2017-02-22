Rapper Sean Kingston, hip hop group Migos spar in Vegas; one arrested

Erik Kabik/Erik Kabik Photography

A Florida man is facing felony charges after police say a shot was fired during a fight between the three-member hip hop music group Migos and rapper Sean Kingston outside a Las Vegas Strip conference venue.

Metro Police Officer Danny Cordero says the shot was fired in the air, and no one was reported to have been injured during the fight about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday outside the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

The venue was hosting a fashion show called Agenda at the same time as the larger MAGIC Las Vegas fashion event.

Records show that 28-year-old Mioses Johnson of West Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested and jailed pending a court appearance on assault with a weapon, illegal discharge of a gun and carrying a firearm without a permit charges.