Father and son arrested in two Henderson bank robberies

A father and son suspected in a pair of Henderson bank robberies have been arrested, according to police.

Jeffery James, 51, and Jesse James, 22, were identified with the help of surveillance images and linked to the robberies through money from the banks and other evidence in their vehicles, according to Henderson Police.

They were taken into custody without incident on Feb. 16, police said.

They were being held at the Henderson Detention Center today on $150,000 bail each on armed robbery and burglary-related counts, jail records show.

The men are suspected in the robbery of the Silver State Schools Credit Union branch at 9302 S. Eastern Ave. on Jan. 24 and of the America’s First Credit Union, 10608 S. Eastern Ave., on Feb. 16, police said.

In both robberies, two men entered the bank and presented a note to a teller demanding money, while one of them pointed a gun, police said. Nobody was injured in the holdups.