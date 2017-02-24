Nevada pot plans firm after White House vows enforcement

CARSON CITY — Nevada officials are pressing ahead with a summer launch of recreational marijuana in spite of statements from the Trump administration implying an impending crackdown on the drug.

Any sale or possession of marijuana is illegal under federal law.

But Nevada voters decided in November to allow people age 21 or older to use pot recreationally — one of eight states to do so.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday that the Justice Department will step up enforcement of federal law prohibiting recreational — not medical — marijuana.

Nevada Department of Taxation spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein said Friday that the state is moving forward as planned to develop regulations governing the drug.

Their timeline would allow recreational pot shops to open in July.