Recipe: Crabcakes

Courtesy

A favorite in the Northeast, the crabcake offers home cooks the chance to spread their wings and experiment with seasoning. It can be deep fried, pan fried, baked, grilled or broiled, and served as a sandwich or an impressive starter for a dinner party.

Ingredients (makes 4 crabcakes)

• 1 16-oz can of jumbo lump crab meat

• 2 tsp curry powder

• 5 tbsp mayonnaise

• 1 tsp Old Bay seasoning

• 3 dashes Worcesteshire sauce

• 1 tbsp mustard

• 1 tsp Coleman's mustard

• 1/4 cup white bread, cubed

• 1 tsp butter

• 1 tbsp celery, diced small

• 1 tbsp white onion, diced small

• 1 tbsp roasted red pepper, diced small

To form crabcakes

1. Melt butter in a sauté pan over medium heat.

2. Add celery and onions and cook them together until tender. Drain and refrigerate mixture.

3. Open crabmeat into a perforated pan and drain excess liquid (do not break up lumps). Once drained, place crabmeat in a plastic container.

4. Add seasonings, diced bread, red pepper, and cooked onions and celery mixture, to the crabmeat. Gently toss until all ingredients are combined.

5. Scoop 4-ounce portions onto sheet tray. Cover and refrigerate until ready to cook.

To cook

1. Place portioned crabcakes under broiler until golden brown.

2. To plate, garnish with mango salsa, micro greens and lemon.