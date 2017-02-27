Snowshoeing couple rescued during western Nevada blizzard

RENO — Search and rescue crews have rescued a couple who got lost while snowshoeing in white-out conditions at Mt. Rose in western Nevada.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the couple, in their 60s, were reported to be in good condition on Monday.

They had been able to call 911 from the ski area on Sunday after realizing they were lost.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Bob Harmon says crews responded with search dogs and located the couple about two hours after they called.

He says visibility was poor and at times could be described as a complete white-out.

Harmon urged residents to check the weather before venturing into the wilderness and to never hesitate to call for help if they get lost.