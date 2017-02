Average weekly wage in Nevada rises to $950

CARSON CITY — The average weekly wage in Nevada reached an all-time high of $950 during the third quarter of 2016, the state reported today.

The Nevada State Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said this compares with the $862 average weekly wage in 2015.

Department Economist Jeremey Hays said during the first nine months of 2016, weekly wages rose $39, or 4.6 percent.