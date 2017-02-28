FBI investigating bomb threat against Jewish center in Las Vegas

The FBI is heading an investigation into a bomb threat against the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, according to Metro Police.

Police said they were alerted after the center in the 8600 block of Lake Sahara Drive received a threatening automated phone call about 4:30 p.m. Monday. About 10 employees evacuated the building before police arrived, Metro spokesman Danny Cordero said.

Officers searched the property with bomb-sniffing dogs and deemed it safe about two hours later, police said.

“We don’t believe the bomb threat at Southern Nevada’s JCC is credible, but it is important that we don’t become complacent and must continue to be vigilant,” Jolie Brislin, Nevada regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement.

Brislin said the automated call was the same as those recently received by Jewish centers around the country. Brislin estimated there were 22 to 29 such calls in the U.S. on Monday and nearly 100 in the last few months.

“These threats around the country are usually used as scare tactics to cause fear and panic in our community,” Brislin said.

“It’s an important time for our community to stand together,” Brislin said. “We need to stay vigilant and stand up against anti-Semitism and hate.”

The FBI field office in Tampa, Fla., is leading the investigation, officials said.