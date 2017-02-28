Henderson Police cracking down on speeders

Henderson Police will be clamping down on speeders next month, according to a news release by the department.

Officers will target areas known for speeding and those that have received the most citizen complaints, police said.

Police from neighboring jurisdictions will be assisting during the Joining Forces operation, which will run from Wednesday to March 14.

Speeding caused about 30 percent of fatal accidents in the United States last year, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Henderson Police received $203,000 in federal funding for the 2017 Joining Forces program. The grant helps fund enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roads.