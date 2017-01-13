Police searching for driver in pedestrian hit-and-run

North Las Vegas Police say they are looking for a driver who critically injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run this morning.

The incident happened about 5:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, and the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Police said Las Vegas Boulevard would be closed for at least a couple hours while they investigated.