Following days of light rain, only dry, cloudy weather expected for the weekend

Although clouds have enveloped the Las Vegas Valley, don't expect too much rainfall, if any, over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A system that's brought showers to Mohave County, Ariz., is trying to sneak its way into the valley, but had so far had stayed away this afternoon, meteorologist Jim Harrison said, adding that a slight chance of sprinkles later today shouldn't be ruled out.

Temperatures today aren't expected to rise past the high 50s, Harrison said. Sunday should be sunny and a little bit warmer with temperatures projected to hit the 60-degrees mark.

