Man wounded in shooting in downtown Las Vegas

A man was shot in the chest by someone in a vehicle this morning in downtown Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. a block north of the Fremont Street Experience, at Ogden Avenue and Casino Center Boulevard, police said.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests were made, and no vehicle description was available, police said.