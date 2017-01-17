Bids taken on Donald Trump’s first childhood home

Kathy Willens / AP

The owner of President-elect Donald Trump's first childhood home is weighing bids after the New York City house went up for auction for the second time in three months.

The deadline for written bids passed Tuesday afternoon. The seller has several days to consider them.

Auction coordinator Paramount Realty USA isn't saying how many bids were received or how much money was offered.

The 1940 Tudor-style house was offered to bidders last fall, but that auction was canceled amid a burst of last-minute interest. City records show an investor ultimately bought the home for nearly $1.4 million last month.

Trump's father built the home. The president-elect lived there until he was about 4.

The Republican's representatives haven't responded to inquiries about the sale.