Man injured in rollover crash dies at hospital

A man ejected from his car when it veered off the road in the southwest valley on Jan. 7 has died at the hospital, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Brandon Webb, 28, succumbed to his injuries Sunday, more than a week after the car he was driving crashed into a ditch near Blue Diamond and Lindell Roads, the patrol said.

Webb was thrown from the car when it overturned and was flown to University Medical Center with critical injuries, the patrol said.

Three children, ages 6 months to 3 years old, were in the back seat but were not injured, according to the patrol.