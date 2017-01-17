Suspect in Las Vegas slaying shot by police in California

Authorities say a man suspected of a slaying last year in Las Vegas has been shot and wounded by police in Southern California.

A task force of Los Angeles police officers and FBI agents tracked the 24-year-old suspect to an outdoor plant and flower nursery Thursday in Orange County.

Sgt. Daron Wyatt of the Anaheim Police Department said at least one officer opened fire, striking the suspect. Officials didn't immediately say what led up to the shooting.

The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition. Wyatt said the man had a warrant out for his arrest when he was tracked to Anaheim.