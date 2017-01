Woman found dead with gunshot wounds at apartment

Metro Police said they were investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead with gunshot wounds Monday in an east valley apartment.

Officers were called about 9:45 a.m. to the 400 block of North Lamb Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue, after a relative found the victim’s body, police said. The relative was checking on her because the victim hadn’t been heard from in some time, police said.

No suspects have been identified, police said.