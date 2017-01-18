Medical marijuana dispensary robbed in Las Vegas

Metro Police are investigating an armed robbery this morning at a southwest valley medical marijuana dispensary, spokesman officer Larry Hadfield said.

Officers were called at 11:36 a.m. to CannaCopia in the 6300 block of Rainbow Boulevard, near Sunset Road, Hadfield said.

A man armed with a handgun and wearing a ski mask entered the location and fled with undisclosed items, Hadfield said. Dispensaries deal in cash-only transactions, but it wasn’t clear what the suspect took.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.