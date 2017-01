Power goes out for more than 13,000 NV Energy customers

More than 13,000 NV Energy customers in Southern Nevada were without power this morning, most of them in the northwest valley, according to the utility’s website.

Most of the outages — more than 11,000 — were reported shortly after 11 a.m. today in the 89149 and 89166 ZIP codes. About 1,000 customers remained without electricity as of 12:45 p.m., according to NV Energy.

The outage was blamed on equipment problems.