Girl dies following fire that killed her mother

A girl has died after being critically injured in an apartment fire.

Family members say 6-year-old Kaysha Ray has died from her injuries after a Thursday morning fire in a Las Vegas apartment left 80 percent of her body burned. The fire killed the girl's mother, 36-year-old Diana Bankson. Her father, Andrew Ray, is also hospitalized for injuries sustained in the fire.

The couple's two older daughters escaped the apartment with cuts from crawling out of a broken window.

Las Vegas firefighters say they found the younger girl lying unresponsive in a hallway and she was taken to a hospital's trauma unit.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the living room and its cause is currently being investigated. No smoke alarms were found in the apartment.