Nevada medical marijuana website back up after attack

CARSON CITY — The website for Nevada’s medical marijuana program, which was shut down in December after a cyberattack, is back up running.

The state Division of Public Behavioral Health said Thursday that patients and caregivers can again use the online portal to apply for or renew medical marijuana registry cards. Dispensaries also can use the site to verify patients.

The division in December said information about individuals with medical marijuana cards was disclosed in the attack. So was information on employees and owners of medical marijuana businesses. The data included Social Security numbers and dates of birth.

The division said an investigation is continuing and the full extent of the data compromise has not been determined.

In his upcoming budget, Gov. Brian Sandoval is requesting a cybersecurity unit be created to prevent similar attacks in the future.