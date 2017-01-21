Las Vegas Sun

January 21, 2017

Pope: I’ll judge Trump after we see what he does

Luca Zennaro / Pool photo via AP

Pope Francis speaks with journalists on board the flight from Baku to Rome on Sunday.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has told an interviewer that he'll wait to see what U.S. President Donald Trump does before forming his opinion.

In an interview published Saturday evening by Spanish newspaper El Pais, Francis says he doesn't like "judging people early. We'll see what Trump does."

Asked about populist-style political leaders emerging in the United States and Europe, Francis warned against seeking a savior in times of crisis.

He said Hitler in the 1930s' Germany "was voted for by the people and then he destroyed the people."

Francis laments that in crises "we look for a savior to give us back identity, and we defend ourselves with walls, barbed-wire fences, from other peoples."

He was interviewed Friday at the Vatican at the same time as Trump's inauguration ceremony.

