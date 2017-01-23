Coroner IDs woman killed in attempted robbery at Henderson jewelry store

Courtesy Henderson Police Department

Related Story Employee shot by security guard during attempted robbery at Henderson jewelry store

A Henderson jewelry store employee inadvertently shot to death by a security guard during an attempted robbery Saturday night has been identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Kimberlee Ann Kincaid-Hill, 57, of Henderson.

Kincaid-Hill was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition after she was shot in the chest at Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, 1071 W. Sunset Road, near Marks Street, according to Henderson Police. She later died at the hospital.

Police said a man entered the store with a gun about 8:45 p.m. The security guard tried to subdue the man and fired his weapon, missing the suspect and hitting the victim, police said.

The man fled and has not been caught, police said.

The suspect is black, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 to 150 pounds, police said. He was wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a black mask and a dark-colored hat or beanie and was carrying a dark-colored backpack or bag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 311. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.