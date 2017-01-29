Las Vegas Sun

January 29, 2017

Elderly man killed in early morning rollover on Vegas Drive

A 56-year-old man was killed this morning in a rollover accident in the central valley, according to Metro Police.

The one-vehicle accident occurred about 3 a.m. on Vegas Drive, just west of Robin Street.

The man was driving westbound when he swerved to avoid a car making a left turn and lost control of the vehicle, police said. The SUV hit a short wall, causing it to flip over and eject the man from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

