Man shot while allegedly casing west valley neighborhood for burglary dies

The man who was shot while he and a group of people were “casing” a west valley home Saturday night has died.

According to Metro Police, the man was shot about 6:30 p.m. in a neighborhood at Desert Inn Road and Remuda Trail, west of Torrey Pines Drive.

Police said a woman was seen casing the house on a surveillance camera, at which time the resident contacted a male neighbor for assistance.

A preliminary investigation determined the woman, the man who was shot and several other men were investigating the neighborhood to commit burglary.

While outside, the neighbor was confronted by the man in the street when the neighbor threatened to call 911, police said. A physical fight ensued and the neighbor shot the man several times in the chest.

The man was taken to University Medical Center in extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead today, police said.

Sun reporter Ricardo Torres-Cortez contributed to this story.