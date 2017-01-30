Feeling slighted, Adelson severs ties with Raiders stadium project in Las Vegas

Courtesy of MANICA Architechture

If the Oakland Raiders are paying just $1 annually to lease the proposed $1.9 million domed football stadium near the Strip, then billionaire Las Vegas Sands CEO won’t be involved.

Adelson has withdrawn as the third investor of the stadium project, stressing his displeasure in a meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority last week when it was revealed the Raiders would lease the stadium for just $1.

“The Oakland Raiders came before the Las Vegas Stadium Authority last week with a proposed lease agreement that has sent shockwaves through our community,” a statement from the Adelson family said. “It was certainly shocking to the Adelson family. We were not only excluded from the proposed agreement; we weren’t even aware of its existence.”

The plan called for $750 in public money through a slight tourism tax increase, $600 million from Adelson and $500 million from the Raiders.

“It’s clear the Raiders have decided their path for moving to Las Vegas does not include the Adelson family,” the statement continued. “So, regrettably, we will no longer be involved in any facet of the stadium discussion.”

The stadium should still be built. Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs emerged as a replacement as the Adelsons and Raiders couldn’t agree on terms.

