Ex-animal control chief gets jail, probation for dog death

A 62-year-old former Nevada municipal animal control supervisor was handcuffed and jailed for 90 days, and will serve another four years' probation in a case alleging she illegally killed dogs at the shelter she ran.

Mary Jo Frazier apologized Tuesday in Clark County District Court, where she pleaded guilty in October to one felony animal cruelty charge.

Her plea deal acknowledged only that she improperly euthanized her own dog, rather than give it to her husband during a divorce.

The case developed into a small town scandal in Boulder City, where a police chief was ousted after deciding to close the investigation — despite finding that more than 90 animals had been improperly put to death.

Frazier retired from the city and moved to Grants Pass, Oregon, where she has since remarried.