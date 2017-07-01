Man arrested on suspicion of impairment following fatal crash

A man involved in a fatal south valley crash this morning was jailed on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to Metro Police.

After being treated for minor injuries, Alfredo Vazquez-Orozco, 30, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of DUI and drug possession, police said. A 55-year-old Las Vegas woman was killed.

Officers and medics responded about 4:45 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash on Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, police said.

An investigation determined that the woman was southbound on Jones in her 2005 Dodge Caravan when Vazquez-Orozco crashed his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, which was heading west on Hacienda, into the van, police said.

The impact caused the van to spin and leave the roadway, and the truck to overturn, police said.

Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center where the woman was declared dead and Vazquez-Orozco to be treated and released to officers, police said.

The intersection has traffic lights, but it wasn’t immediately clear which driver had the right-of-way.