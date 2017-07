Police: 1-year-old boy found in bathtub in critical condition

A 1-year-old boy was in critical condition after being found by a family member in a bathtub not breathing, according to Metro Police.

The child was found this morning at a home in the 7900 block of Quail Cap Street, near Grand Teton and Durango Drives, according to police. He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.