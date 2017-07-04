Firefighters rescue unconscious hiker on Mount Charleston

A hiker with a history of health conditions was rescued today by firefighters after she passed out at a Mount Charleston hiking trail, according to Metro Police.

Crews were dispatched shortly before noon to the Mary Jane Falls Trail, Metro Police Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The woman passed out, and later was conscious but not fully alert, Rogers said. Area firefighters hiked up and brought her down to the road where she was flown to a hospital.

It sounded like she was going to be okay, Rogers said, but updated information on her condition was not immediately available.