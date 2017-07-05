Apartments evacuated after early morning stabbing

Police evacuated neighbors this morning as officers tried to get a man suspected of stabbing his wife to leave his east valley apartment, according to Metro Police.

A woman was found about 5:45 a.m. at the pool of an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Boulder Highway, near Nellis Avenue, suffering from multiple stab wounds to her face and arms, police said.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries and identified her husband, who was still in their apartment, as the suspect, police said.

After the man refused to come out of the apartment, officers evacuated the surrounding units, police said.