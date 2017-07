Fatal accident investigated at Sunset and 215 Beltway

Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on the Sunset Road off-ramp at the southbound 215 Beltway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 p.m., according to officials.

Initially, the agency said the crash had caused critical injuries but later updated it to a fatal.

The off-ramp was shut down while troopers continued to investigate, officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.