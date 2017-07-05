Free doughnuts? Krispy Kreme puts kibosh on coupon offer

Chuck Burton / AP

Scammers have entered the dessert game with a fake coupon offering a free box of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts that's made its rounds on Facebook this week.

It only takes a visit to the company's official social media page’s comment section to disprove the delicious-sounding offer.

Responding to a customer asking about the coupon, the company wrote, "Unfortunately a fake coupon has circulated this week on social media, which we have worked to remove. Always check offers you find on social against our verified social media accounts and our official website."

The coupon, which uses the company's logo and claims it expires on Friday, says it's good for 12 doughnuts.

In the fake post, the scammers ask unsuspecting customers to share and like to later receive the offer.