Injured puppy left at airport with heartbreaking note for help

Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue / Facebook

A tiny, injured puppy and a note from its owner — pleading for someone to care for it because she couldn’t afford to pay for the animal to fly with her — were found in a bathroom at the Las Vegas airport over the weekend.

The note, posted on an animal rescue group’s Facebook page, reads: “Hi! I’m Chewy! My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford me to get on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me with all her heart but she has NO other option. My exboyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting and he has a big knot on his head — he probably needs a vet. I love chewy sooo much. Please love and take care of him xoxo...”

Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue said that since the post went live Saturday, thousands of people have sent messages asking how they can help or offering to adopt the dog — so many they’re no longer accepting applications.

“Chewy is hale and hearty recovered from his injuries and will be available for adoption in (four) weeks if his Mom has not made contact,” according to the rescue’s Facebook post. “We will absolutely reunite should she come forward and wants him and is in the position to care for him safely.”

McCarran International Airport staff initially took care of the puppy and turned it over to the rescue group, spokeswoman Christine Crews said. Although staff were happy to help, there are better and safer choices than leaving an animal at the airport, she said.