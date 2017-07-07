Best Bets: NBA Summer League, soccer, Sinbad and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Associated Press

Summer’s in full swing and Vegas entertainment offerings are in full bloom. Check out these major sporting events and musical attractions, with a few laughs thrown in for good measure.

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE Hockey’s almost here and football is on the way, but it’s July and that means basketball in Las Vegas. The NBA Summer League returns to the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion this weekend and continuing through July 17, featuring a record 24 teams this year and many of the top picks in the recent NBA Draft. Among today’s opening day action: Raptors vs. Pelicans, Rockets vs. Nuggets, Bucks vs. Cavs and Lakers vs. Clippers. July 7-17, info at unlvtickets.com.

LENA PRIMA Acclaimed singer, songwriter, author and artist Lena Prima—and oh yeah, she’s the youngest daughter of the legendary Louis Prima and singer Gia Maione—has been playing classic showrooms like the one at the Suncoast for more than three decades. Her latest show is dubbed “Classic Vegas and New Orleans,” so get ready for timeless tunes presented with precision. July 8, info at 702-636-7111 or suncoastcasino.com.

CLUB TIJUANA VS. CLUB LEON Mexican Liga MX teams Club Tijuana and Club Leon meet at Sam Boyd Stadium for a friendly exhibition match Saturday to determine the winner of the 2017 M3 Sport Cup. Both Mexican club teams have strong followings, but the “Xolos de Tijuana” bring a powerful San Diego contingency to Vegas to cheer them on. July 8, info at unlvtickets.com.

RISE AGAINST & DEFTONES Chicago hardcore rock outfit Rise Against and Sacramento alt-metal legends Deftones join forces for the heaviest concert the outdoor Downtown Las Vegas Events Center has seen since the debut of the Las Rageous festival in the spring. Thrice and Frank Iero and the Patience provide support. July 8, info at 800-745-3000 or at dlvec.com.

SINBAD He’s just as funny as he was in the ’80s and ’90s, but Sinbad has made headlines recently for something he didn’t do—starring in a movie about a genie that doesn’t exist, one of the examples of the Mandela effect, which is when a group of people believe they remember something that never happened. The standup comedian recently denied on a New Jersey radio appearance, for once and for all, that the genie film is real. Maybe we should focus instead on how great Sinbad was in football flick Necessary Roughness? No matter what you believe, you can catch him at Green Valley Ranch Resort’s Grand Events Center Saturday night. July 8, info at stationcasinosevents.com.