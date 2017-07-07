Firefighters put out blaze at abandoned Las Vegas apartments

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Abandoned apartments behind the old the Moulin Rouge Hotel caught fire this morning, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

The fire was reported about 10:15 a.m. near H Street and McWilliams Avenue. It sent a large column of black smoke into the sky that was visible across the valley.

Three buildings were damaged before firefighters contained the blaze about 11 a.m., Szymanski said. Nobody was injured, he said.

The boarded-up buildings had been used by squatters, Szymanski said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.