Delta plane diverted to Las Vegas due to ‘generator issue’

A Delta Air Lines flight this afternoon landed safely at McCarran International Airport after it was diverted to Las Vegas due to a possible mechanical issue, according to airport spokesman Michael Oram.

Flight 1728, a McDonnell Douglas MD-90 carrying 158 passengers, landed about 4:15 p.m. and taxied to the gate with its own power, airport spokesman Michael Oram said. There was a possible issue with a generator of one of the airliner’s two engines.

The flight was heading to Minneapolis from San Diego when crew elected to divert after “receiving an indication in the flight deck of a possible issue with one of the aircraft’s onboard systems,” a Delta spokesman said.

The airplane had to burn fuel before it landed, Oram said.

Maintenance technicians were evaluating the airplane, the Delta spokesman said. “The safety of Delta's customers and crew is always our top priority.”